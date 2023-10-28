LUSIGNAN MECHANIC CAUSING HEADACHE FOR NEIGHBOURS BY BLOCKING ROAD WITH VEHICLES

Lusignan residents, situated on the East Coast of Demerara, are voicing their concerns and seeking intervention from the authorities. They hope to resolve a long-standing issue with a local businessman who has been obstructing traffic on two main streets in the community. Dacia Richards delves deeper into this community issue in her report.
