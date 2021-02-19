Lusignan Prisoner nabbed after allegedly retrieving bag with narcotics from old vehicle

An inmate who is serving a sentence at the Lusignan Prison, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and serves as an Orderly there was on Thursday nabbed moments after relevant authorities allegedly saw him retrieving a black bag containing narcotics from an old car in the prison compound.

The prisoner, identified as 25-year-old Shadrack King, is currently in the lockups for a “wounding” offense.

According to a authorities, around 08:20h, King was conducting duties when it was observed that while emptying garbage outside the prison, he was “seen going into and old car at the Southern side of the prison fence, retrieving a black bulky plastic bag and throwing it over the prison fence.”

According to the police, “alert prison officers escorted the prisoner to the suspicious package which, when opened, revealed tobacco leaves, bamboo, zip lock bags, a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis which weighed 1110.5 grams.”

King denied the allegation and statements were taken as the investigation continues.