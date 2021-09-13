Lusignan Prisoner stabbed to death by fellow prisoners who accused him of stealing ‘Jukker’

The Police Force is investigating a murder which occurred on Sunday inside of the Lusignan East Coast Demerara prison .Dead is 23 year old Eijad Mohamed Ali a remand prisoner . Reports are that Ali was confronted by three prisoners in the Holding Bay 2 who accused him of stealing a ‘Jukker’.

It is alleged that the identified weapon was then taken away from the now dead prisoner by one of the suspects.

A fight ensued and one of the other suspects dealt the victim several stabs to his lower right abdomen.

Ali was then taken to the Prison Infirmary and later transferred to the GPHC where he succumbed to his injuries while seeking medical attention about 18:10hrs on Sunday September 12 .

The body of the deceased is presently lying at the GPHC mortuary.

