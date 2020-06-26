$M lost after fire destroys ND&S Superstore workshop

Millions of dollars in household items and articles went up in flames late last night after a fire of unknown origin destroyed the ND&S Superstore workshop and damaged the home of its owner.

The fire commenced around 23:00h at La Jalousie village, West Coast Demerara (WCD) while the owner and Manager of the furniture giant, 64-year-old Parshram Mahadeo, was asleep in his bedroom.

The workshop is located at lot 40 (C) while his home is at lot 40 (B) in La Jalousie and both buildings are said to measure about 200 feet in width and 400 feet in length.

Although the buildings are insured, Mahadeo is yet to assess the final value of his losses incurred by the blaze.

According to the police, Mahadeo stated that he lives alone and was fast asleep when he was awakened by shouts from his neighbour who had been trying to alert him that his workshop was on fire.

An alarm was also raised simultaneously resulting in villagers gathering to render assistance by forming a bucket brigade to put the fire out.

However, despite valiant efforts, this move proved unsuccessful as the fire continued to spread and the Guyana Fire Service was quickly summoned.

Two fire tenders arrived and several ranks went into quick action. Shortly after, they managed to contain and eventually extinguish the blaze but by then the fire had completely destroyed Mahadeo’s workshop.

The businessman then made checks on his home and discovered that the fire had badly damaged part of his residence but was unable to provide a value of his losses at this location.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing.