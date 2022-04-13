Mabaruma Miner loses life after being stabbed by co-worker, Suspect Caught

29-year-old Roy Harry, a miner of Wauna, Mabaruma in the North West District (NWD) was fatally stabbed allegedly by a co-worker over a disagreement about a female acquaintance.

The stabbing occured sometime between 3:00 hrs and 4:00 hrs on Wednesday morning at the Baramita Reserve.

According to the Police, Harry and the suspect (a 21-year-old male Amerindian) who work at the same mining camp were reportedly drinking at New Star Backdam in Baramita. The men left the area headed to their mining camp and following an argument which stemmed from a “misunderstanding over a female acquaintance” the suspect allegedly assaulted the victim and stabbed him with a knife.

It is said that the suspect related the situation to another mining camp worker, Michael Green, who then went to check for Harry and found him lying motionless on the ground with what appeared to be a stab wound to his chest. Green then reported the matter to the police, via telephone.

Regional Commander Superintendent Himnauth Sawh said a report was made via telephone to the police at 5:50 hrs this morning about the ‘stabbing incident’ that occurred North West District.

Ranks of Baramita Police Station were immediately deployed to the location to conduct investigations. All likely escape routes were also monitored by the investigators in an effort to capture the suspect.

At around 8:00 hrs, the suspect was seen walking along a trail at Reserve, Baramita that was not leading to the police station.

Commander Sawh said the suspect in presently in custody at Baramita Police Station and is cooperating with the investigators.

Investigations are ongoing.

Related