MAE TOUSSAINT TO REMAIN ON THE JOB _ ‘THE UNITED STATES IS NOT HEAVEN ON EARTH’ – BENN

US authorities’ recent seizure of Permanent Secretary Mae Toussaint’s mobile phone has left more questions than answers. However, despite an ongoing investigation by the US, Toussaint will continue to perform her duties for the time being. Travis Chase has the details.
