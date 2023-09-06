Mahaica fisherman ‘broadsided’ by cutlass-wielding brothers

Two brothers were arrested on Tuesday, and the search by the Police is on for two more, who broadsided a Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) fisherman.

According to the Police, Sushil Nagasar, a 35-year-old fisherman of Lot 16 Coconut Walk, Mahaica, was wounded by four brothers.

Reports are that Nagasar was at a Chinese Restaurant at Unity Village on Monday night when the four suspects rushed into the restaurant, all armed with cutlasses and broadsided the fisherman.

The 35-year-old fisherman received wounds to his toes and hands. He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was admitted as a patient in a stable condition.

Two of the suspects were arrested on Tuesday, hiding in a septic tank. Their mother tried to mislead the Police ranks by informing them that her sons were not at home. Investigations continue.

Like this: Like Loading...