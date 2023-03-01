Mahaicony man busted with 4lbs of ganja in car

Peter Gordon Clarke, 31, of Fellowship, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara (ECD), was arrested on Monday with 2.144 kilograms of marijuana in his car.

The cannabis found in the car

Ranks of the Customs Anti Narcotic Unit (CANU) intercepted motor car PZZ 2006, which Gordon was driving near Hill Street, between Durban and Norton Streets, Lodge, Georgetown.

A search was conducted on the vehicle, during which two brick-like parcels of cannabis were unearthed.

Gordon was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Headquarters along with the cannabis, which had a street value of $643,200. Investigations are ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...