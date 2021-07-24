Mahaicony young woman died from multiple injuries: PME

Road accident victim Chandramala Singh died from multiple injuries, a post-mortem examination conducted on Friday by Dr. Nehaul Singh has revealed.

Police said the PME was done in the presence of the police and the body was identified by the deceased’s brother and cousin to the pathologist.

“In conclusion, Dr. Nehaul Singh gave the cause of death as multiple injuries to the body,” police said.

The body was then handed over to relatives for cremation.

On Tuesday, July 20, at about 8:15 p.m., Singh, a resident of Novar Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, was driving along the Content Public Road at Mahaicony when she lost control of her motorcar #PVV 3507.

Police said in a news release that the accident resulted from speeding.

Police further explained that Singh was driving east along the road and while negotiating a left turn, she lost control of the vehicle and collided with an erected signboard which is owned by the Ministry of Public Works.

The vehicle also collided with a utility pole.

Police said Singh was taken out of the vehicle by public-spirited citizens and rushed to Mahaicony Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead.