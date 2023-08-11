MAHDIA COI MEMBERS SWORN IN – PRESIDENT PROMISES IMPARTIAL INVESTIGATION

In the wake of the tragic fire at the Mahdia Secondary School dormitory that claimed the lives of 20 children, President Irfaan Ali has committed to a comprehensive, unbiased, and meticulous investigation. The President’s assurance came during Thursday’s three-member Commission of Inquiry (COI) swearing-in. Tiana Cole provides a detailed account in her report.
