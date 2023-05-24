MAHDIA DORM FIRE “THE ENTIRE GOVERNMENT SHOULD RESIGN” – SIMONA BROOMES

Former Natural Resources Minister Simona Broomes has demanded the government’s resignation after the tragic Mahdia dormitory fire. She expressed deep concern over the Region’s inadequate firefighting capabilities—further details from Anthonio Dey in this report.
Most Popular
Recent Comments
Hon. Nagamootoo responds to “1953movement” social media post urging PPP to “take full control over all 6 regions they won” on
Gay pharmacist who strangled his wife to start new life with his male lover is jailed for 30 years on