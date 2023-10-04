MAHDIA FIRE STATION RUN BY AUXILIARY STAFF UNTIL 2022 – FIREFIGHTER TESTIFY

The public hearings for the Commission of Inquiry into the Mahdia fire continued on Tuesday, with the testimony of Ryan Scott, the officer in command of the Mahdia Fire Station. During the hearing, it was revealed that the station had been without an Officer In Charge before July 2022. However, the proceedings were interrupted by a power outage and are set to resume on Tuesday. Renata Burnette was at the inquiry and filed this report.

