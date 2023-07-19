Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony has provided an update on the 13-year-old student critically injured in the Mahdia dormitory fire. The student had to be medically evacuated to the United States for surgery. Dr. Anthony stated that the student is expected to return home next month. This update brings hope for the student’s recovery and reunification with their family.
MAHDIA FIRE VICTIM TO RETURN TO GUYANA NEXT MONTH – HEALTH MINISTER
