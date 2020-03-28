MAHDIA ROLLS OUT CURFEW IN FIGHT AGAINST COVID-19

To fight against the possible spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), The Mahdia Disaster Risk Management Committee in collaboration with the Mahdia Mayor and Town Council announced the implementation of a curfew beginning on March 28, 2020 which will continue until April 10, 2020.

Councilor, Alisa Mootoo said that businesses and night clubs will be closed from 9pm to 6am.

Deputy Mayor, Casandra Burrowes along with councilors, have been visiting households and businesses ensuring residents are sensitized about the virus.

Residents are also advised to strictly follow precautionary measures outlined by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Ministry of Public Health.

Mahdia, Region 8 is located in the centre of Guyana with a population of approximately 4000 residents. Mahdia was declared a town on August 9, 2018.