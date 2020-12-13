Male intruder shot dead by Security Officer at Industrial Site, Eccles

One of two male intruders was shot dead by an armed Security Officer after he discovered the duo inside of a compound at the Industriial Site, Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) while he had been conducting routine checks there on Saturday (last) night.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Zadan Mohammad of Annandale “Pump Road”, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

HGP Nightly News understands that the Security Officer is a 28-year-old resident of Crane Housing Scheme, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

Reports are that around 21:45h on the night in question, the Security Officer who had been armed with a shotgun was making checks around his “point of duty” when he observed two male intruders there.

He told the cops that he “shouted at them” and during this process one of the suspects discharged a round.

A police statement said that the security officer immediately took cover and used his gun to fire a shot in the direction of the intruders while they were in a bid to make good their escape by utilizing a canal.

However, one of the suspects, later identified as Mohammad, fell to the ground while the other man managed to escape.

“The body which was later identified was pronounced dead at the scene by an EMT from the Guyana Fire Service and was taken to the Lyken Funeral Home awaiting a Post Mortem. Additionally, a search conducted in the area and it’s environs unearthed a spent 12 gauge shell which was lodge along with the shotgun and five cartridges. The Security Officer is in custody assisting with the investigation,” the police added.