Male pensioner found in badly decomposed state locked inside house

An 81-year-old male pensioner was found in the secondary state of decomposition by his daughter in the Block ‘R’ North Sophia, Georgetown, home where the man had reportedly lived alone for a number of years.

The deceased has been identified as Budhan Singh whose badly decomposed body was discovered on Thursday.

According to the man’s daughter, who resides in a village on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), she had last visited her father on January 14, this year.

A police statement noted that the woman showed up at her father’s residence on Thursday to visit him but when she arrived at the house and called out for him repeatedly there was no answer.

“Becoming suspicious, she requested assistance to break the door and upon doing so discovered the deceased lying motionless on his bed without clothes. Police found no signs of breakage and no visible marks of violence were observed about the body.

The body is presently at the Lyken Funeral Parlor awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).