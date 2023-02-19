Man, 21, dies, sister injured following accident on Crabwood Creek Public Road

A 21-year-old man was killed on Saturday while his sister suffered a fractured hip following an accident on the Crabwood Creek Public Road.

The dead man has been identified as Altaf Lalman of Lot 481 Block 19 Line Path, Corentyne, Berbice, while his injured sister is Asma Lalman.

HGP Nightly News was informed that the accident occurred at about 19:30h and involved motorcycle CL 8024, which Altaf and his sister were on, and motor pickup PNN 4343.

The motor pick-up, which was involved in the accident

Reports are that Altaf was riding his motorcycle at an alleged fast rate of speed when he collided with the motor pick-up, which was making a U-turn on the Public Road. As a result of the collision, Altaf and his sister were flung several feet on the road and received injuries on their bodies.

Public-spirited citizens went to their rescue and escorted them to the Skeldon Public Hospital, where Altaf was pronounced dead on arrival. On the other hand, his sister was treated and transferred to the New Amsterdam Regional Hospital for further medical treatment.

Notwithstanding, the pick-up driver is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

