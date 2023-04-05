Man, 23, nabbed with over 400 grams of cannabis at Charity Stelling 

On Tuesday, ranks of the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) intercepted a male at Charity Stelling with a plastic bag.

A subsequent search of the plastic bag revealed a red brick-like parcel suspected to be cannabis.

Corwayne Gomes, 23, of Grant Opposition, Pomeroon River, was arrested and escorted to CANU’s Essequibo location, after which he was transferred to the headquarters along with the suspected narcotic.

The narcotic tested positive for cannabis and weighed approximately 438 grams. Investigations are ongoing.

Like this: Like Loading...