Man, 29, dies in Foulis hit-and-run accident; motorcyclist in custody

A 29-year-old man died in the wee hours of Sunday after being involved in a hit-and-run accident on the Foulis Access Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Amir Bassalut of Lot 553 Foulis. The accident occurred at about 1:30h.

According to the Police, Bassalut was walking north along the eastern side of Foulis Access Road, and while in the vicinity of Fifteen Street, he was struck by an unknown vehicle which caused him to fall onto the roadway and receive injuries on his body.

Bassalut was picked up by the Police in an unconscious state and taken to Georgetown Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A 23-year-old motorcyclist from Foulis was arrested and is in Police custody.

His motorcycle, which had damages to the left side front and traces of blood, was taken to the Cove and John Police Station, where it was lodged to be examined by certifying officer—investigation in progress.

