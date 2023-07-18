Man, 31, dies after being pinned under vehicle along Ituni trail

A 31-year-old man died on Monday after he was pinned under a vehicle that toppled along the Ituni trail in Region 10.

Dead is Rodwell Peters. The incident occurred at about 16:00h.

Reports are that Peters drove the motor vehicle bearing registration number GAD 6596 with Damian Fraser of Coomacka Mines as an occupant.

Investigations so far indicate that the vehicle was proceeding north along the western side of the Ituni trail, descending a hill.

The vehicle approached a right bend at an alleged fast rate of speed which caused the driver to lose control, causing it to topple.

Peters was pinned under the vehicle, while Fraser, who received injuries, was picked up and taken to the Linden Hospital Complex, where he was admitted as a patient.

At about 02:30h on Tuesday, the driver’s body was retrieved from the accident site and taken to the Mackenzie Hospital Complex, where it was pronounced dead by a doctor. The body is awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination (PME).

