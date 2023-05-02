Man, 46, killed by lorry while heading to buy hotdogs with granddaughter 

Mahendra Kissoon, 46, of Lot ‘K’ Land of Plenty Public Road, Essequibo Coast, was struck down and killed by an alleged speeding lorry on Saturday while on his way to purchase hotdogs with his granddaughter.

The accident occurred at about 19:10 h and involved motor lorry GLL 5654, owned by Golden Fleece Investment and driven at the time by Parasram Wellington.

Reports are that Kissoon and his granddaughter went to purchase hotdogs a short distance away from their home.

The motor lorry was proceeding in a southern direction on the eastern carriageway at an alleged fast speed when it struck down Kissoon, who was walking in a northern direction on the parapet.

As a result, the 46-year-old man was flung into the air and landed on the roadway.

The lorry’s driver sped away, leaving the victim bleeding on the roadway. Kissoon’s granddaughter ran home and informed family members, who ventured to the scene and rushed him to the Suddie Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

The lorry driver was arrested on Sunday. The vehicle was lodged at the Anna Regina Police Station after the investigating ranks acted effectively and efficiently based on the evidence obtained.

Wellington is expected to be charged tomorrow (Tuesday).

