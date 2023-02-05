Man, 54, dies after car drives over him at St. Cuthbert’s Mission 

A 54-year-old man died on Friday after a hire car drove over him while he was lying on St. Cuthbert’s Mission Scheme Road.

Dead is Paul Daniels from St. Cuthbert’s Mission Scheme. The incident occurred at about 21:30h.

Reports are that motor vehicle HC 2281, driven by Reaul Daniels, 27, was proceeding along St. Cuthbert’s Mission Scheme Road at an alleged rate of speed and drove over Daniels, who was lying on the roadway.

The driver drove away but returned to the scene after the passengers of the vehicle informed him that he had “run over” the man.

Daniels was picked up by public-spirited citizens, placed into an unknown motor car, and taken to St Cuthbert’s Mission Health Centre, where he was examined.

He was treated and transferred to the Mackenzie Public Hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival. His body is at the hospital’s mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver, which returned the readings of .020% and .021%, respectively. The driver is in custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

