Man allegedly burnt alive after heated argument with other male

The burnt body of an unidentified male was discovered by a 52-year-old painter who turned up for work at a Chinese Supermarket at Beezie Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD) early Monday morning (today).

Upto press time, investigators were still unaware as to the identity of the dead man.

The gruesome discovery was made by Gopaul Serall, who hails from Hope, ECD, around 08:16h at the Huaxin Supermarket located at Lot 371 Beezie Enmore, ECD.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), when policemen arrived at the scene, the deceased was seen lying at the North-Eastern side of the building.

He motionless with what appeared to be burnt marks to the upper parts of his entire body which was clad in a short multi-coloured pants and part of a grey jersey.

The scene was processed and photographed by the police and the body was then escorted to Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting identification and Post Mortem Examination (PME).

The cops noted that Close Circuit Television (CCTV) systems installed at the supermarket and surrounding buildings were reviewed and revealed that around 02:46 on Monday (today), the now dead man and another male were involved in an argument which turned physical.

The other male was seen holding onto the now deceased and pushing him to the Northern side of the fence.

“The male was then seen picking up some empty cardboard boxes and went to the said area where he pushed the deceased and at about 03:12hrs, fire was seen lit in the same area where the deceased was pushed. The male then picked up a bicycle and rode away in a western direction. A search is on for the suspect as investigations continue.”