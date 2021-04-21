Man allegedly dies in chair while consuming alcohol

A 49-year-old miner is now dead and the cops are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding his demise after it was reported that he “became motionless” in a chair while he had been imbibing at a location at the Port Kaituma Water Front, Mabaruma, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

The deceased has been identified as Ken Ramanisindo, a miner of Hosororo, Mabaruma, Region One, who allegedly died around 15:31h on Monday at the above-mentioned location.

Reports are that around 15:15h on Tuesday, Ramanisindo was seen at the Port Kaituma Water Front consuming alcohol (alcoholic beverages).

According to a police statement, about 15:31h, he subsequently sat down in a chair where he was observed to have been motionless sometime after.

“A report was made and ranks of the Port Kaituma Police Station responded and examined the body but no marks of violence were seen. The body was then escorted to the Port Kaituma Hospital and was pronounced dead on arrival. A post mortem is schedule to be conducted shortly,” the police noted.