The body of a so far unidentified man was found with what appears to be a stab wound to his left side chest on the street in Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) around 06:45h today by a resident.

Police are currently in that village, questioning residents, trying to ascertain what led to the man’s alleged murder. Although details are presently sketchy, HGP Nightly News will provide more information when it becomes available in a further update.