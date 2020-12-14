Man allegedly stabbed to death, found on roadway after visiting girlfriend’s home

A 23-year-old man was found dead on the roadway, with a stab wound to his neck, hours after he left his girlfriend’s Paradise Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home.

The deceased has been identified as Keith Andrew Willis also known as “Ghandi”, a mason by occupation, who hailed from Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD.

HGP Nightly News understands that the man was killed between 23:00h on Sunday and 05:30h on Monday (today).

Reports are that Willis had left his residence around 16:30h on Sunday to attend a Football competition held at in his village and upon its conclusion some four (4) hours later, he left that location to visit his girlfriend at her home.

According to the police, the now dead man left his lover’s home around 23:00h on Saturday and was not seen or heard from again.

On Monday morning, around 05:30h, a resident in the area who was en route to his work place observed Willis’ body on the roadway and immediately contacted the police.

According to a police statement, when investigators turned up at the scene, they noticed a single stab wound to the upper left side of Willis’ neck.

He was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.