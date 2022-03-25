Man allegedly stabs Neighbour during row

53-year-old Christopher Kingston, a labourer of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo, was stabbed several times about his body by his Neighbour.

According to the police, the incident occurred on on Friday morning about 01:30hrs. It is said the

both the victim and suspect are tenants residing at the same address. At the time of the incident the suspect went home reportedly under the influence of alcohol and was using a series of expletives at the top of his voice. The victim reportedly told the suspect to desist as he was tired and trying sleep.

The suspect became annoyed and an argument ensued between them which led the suspect to arm himself with a knife and deal the victim several stab wounds about his body.

An alarm was raised and the police were summoned who immediately rushed the victim to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty and was later referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted a patient in a critical condition.

Checks were made for the suspect but he was not contacted. Investigations continue.