Man allegedly tries to force partner, kids to drink carbon tablets



-chops spouse repeatedly with machete, reportedly commits suicide after

A father of two is now dead allegedly took his own life moments after repeatedly chopping the mother of his two children at their Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.

Dead is Mahendra Persaud of Five Door Sluice, Land of Canaan.

The attempted murder and allleged suicide took place last evening.

The man’s 35-year-old partner Amrita Singh, also called “Asha” was reportedly chopped several times with a machete to her hands, back and chest.

The incident occurred in the presence of the couple’s two children.

HGP Nightly News understands that Persaud had visited his siblings in Essequibo and returned home on Monday evening when the tragedy took place.

He reportedly started an argument with Singh and during the row tried to force her and their children; 10 and 14 years of age, to drink carbon tablets.

He is said to have grabbed a machete and started to chop the woman several times about her body.

However, she managed to fight him off and ordered the children to escape. He subsequently managed to escape herself but only after being severely injured. She never returned to their home.

This morning she received the news that Persaud was discovered dead in an what is believed to have been a suicide.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

