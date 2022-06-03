Man and Woman busted with Ganja and Ammo

On Thursday, during an intelligence led operation in Guinep lane, East Ruimveldt, Georgetown a man and a woman were arrested by ranks of Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) after they were discovered with a quantity of suspected narcotics and several types of ammunition.

The man and woman have been identified as Julian Aaron, 48, and Denese Aaron, 46. The duo were been arrested and taken to CANU Headquarters with the suspected narcotics and ammunition.

“The narcotics tested positive for cannabis with a weight of 1.26 kg. The ammunition discovered included:

• One .40mm

• One hundred. 38

• Two .38 short

• Twenty-seven 9mm

• A total of 130”

Investigations are ongoing.