Man armed with gun and cutlass arrested after breaking into Buxton woman’s house

Police arrested a 39-year-old armed man who broke into the home of a 46-year-old woman of Buxton, East Coast Demerara shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

According to the police report, at the time he was apprehended, a search was conducted on him. Police unearthed a revolver in his pants waist, a cutlass and small axe in his hands.

The woman had alerted the police and made domestic violence report. He had earlier violently threatened the complainant and attempted to enter her premises by breaking windows and had received injuries in the process. He was promptly arrested and taken to the GPHC where he is under guard and being treated for a fractured skull.

Investigation in progress.