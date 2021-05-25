Man arrested for allegedly raping 11-year-old relative

An adult male relative of an 11-year-old girl from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) is now in police custody after another relative reported to the cops that the man had raped the girl several times between last year and this month.

According to a police report, the child had complained to her mother that the man repeatedly sexually assaulted her between August, 2020 and May, this year, but her mom “scolded her for complaining.”

“The victim confided in another family member who reported the matter to the police.

A medical was obtained in the victim’s favour and the suspect was arrested as enquiries continue.”