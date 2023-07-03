Man arrested for beating partner to death

Shivnand Henry, 29, who is accused of beating his partner to death, has been arrested by Police.

“He was arrested this morning [Monday],” Director of the Guyana Police Force’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) Mark Ramotar has confirmed.

Henry, a fisherman/labourer, is accused of fatally beating his partner, 48-year-old Bibi Naseefa Baksh, at their Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara (WCD) home on Sunday.

HGP Nightly News understands that Baksh and Henry shared a rocky relationship, with fights and quarrels being the order of the day.

It is alleged that the couple had an argument between 04:30h and 05:30h on Sunday while imbibing, and Henry began beating the housewife.

He allegedly kicked her down a wooden stair and dragged her to the roadway, where he dealt her several kicks and lashes with a piece of wood.

After the beating, Police said the suspect and the victim’s 12-year-old daughter assisted her back into the house.

The woman was taken to her room and placed on a bed. A short while after, the woman was observed to be motionless.

The suspect fled the scene, and public-spirited citizens subsequently informed the Police after the victim’s 12-year-old daughter raised an alarm about her mother being motionless.

On arrival, Police observed the woman lying motionless in the bedroom with what appeared to be abrasions on her forehead, shoulder, arms and knees.

Baksh’s body was escorted to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where she was pronounced dead and escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Like this: Like Loading...