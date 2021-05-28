Man arrested for biting mom, son on hands during drinking session

A 23-year-old male is now in hot water after he allegedly bit a woman on her hand then attacked her son when he intervened and also bit him on his hand while scratching at his chest on Thursday night in Essequibo.

According to a police statement, the incident took place around 20:30 at Reliance, Essequibo Coast, and involved a 33-year-old carpenter and his mother.

‘According to the victim, he, along with the suspect were consuming alcohol when the suspect got up and shortly after he heard his mother screaming. Upon checking she complained that the suspect bit her hand. The suspect then picked up a bottle containing poison and when the victim intervened, the suspect bit him on his hand and scratched him about his chest causing him to receive injuries.”

He was seen by a doctor on duty at the Suddie Hospital, treated and sent away.

Following a report to police, the suspect was arrested.