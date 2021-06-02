Man arrested for cannabis in haversack, tells cops “is not me thing”

A 23-year-old male is now contemplating his next move after he was arrested on Tuesday (yesterday) by police ranks who discovered 207 grammes of cannabis sativa inside the man’s haversack while he had been standing near a shop on the Onderneeming village, West Bank Demerara (WBD) roadway.

The incident is said to have taken place around 12:00h, while a party of policemen who had ventured to Onderneeming “First Bridge”, WBD, observed the man standing with a green haversack in his possession.

According to a police statement, when ranks approached the suspect, he identified himself and stated his address.

“A search of his person was requested, granted and conducted. Nothing was found on his person but in the haversack, a bulky transparent plastic wrapped around a black plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis and a black plastic bag with 25 small transparent zip lock bags containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis was found. The suspect denied ownership saying ‘is not me thing’.”

He was arrested and escorted him to the La Parfaite Harmonie Police Station, WBD, where the substance was weighed and amounted to 207 grams.