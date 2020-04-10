Man arrested for cultivating thousands of ‘ganga plants’ in Berbice

-police discover, destroy four cannabis farms in Berbice River

Four fields used for cannabis cultivation were destroyed by fire at various locations in Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) during a police operation which lasted over 12 hours on Thursday.

Reports are that between 03:30h and 15:45h, ranks of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) while under the command of a Gazetted Officer conducted a drug eradication operation in the Berbice River during which the discoveries were made.

According to the police, the first cannabis farm which is said to be one acre in size, along with a makeshift camp, were found at the Morgunston Village with about 5,000 plants ranging between one foot to four feet in height.

The second farm which is also said to have been one acre and a camp were found at the Gaettroy Village with 5,000 plants, ranging between one foot to four feet in height.

Meanwhile, a two acre cannabis farm and a camp were also discovered at the Gaettroy Village with about 15, 000 plants ranging between one foot to six feet in height.

At this farm, a 40- year-old resident of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice was arrested for cultivating prohibited plants.

Additionally, the fourth farm which the police state was an acre in size along with a camp, were found at the Bartica Village, Berbice River, with about 10,000 plants ranging between one foot to six feet in height that were already harvested and left to dry in the field and under the camp.

The police noted that the plants and camps were photographed and destroyed by fire.

