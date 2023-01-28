Man arrested for discharging his cousin’s loaded firearm at ‘626 Bar’

A 33-year-old man of Belle West, Canal No. 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD) was arrested by Police at about 23:40 h on Friday at the ‘626 Bar’ at Good Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) after he allegedly discharged his cousin’s loaded firearm.

Reports are that the suspect and his 28-year-old cousin, a businessman of Bel-Air Village, Georgetown, who is a licensed firearm holder of a Taurus pistol, were at the bar consuming alcohol.

At the time, he had his cousin’s firearm in his possession, took it out, and discharged a shot in the air.

Following the ordeal, the Police were alerted and promptly responded, which led to the suspect and several other persons being contacted and searched.

The firearm and 11 matching rounds of ammunition were found in his waist, and he was told of the offence, cautioned, and arrested.

Further, the suspect mentioned that the firearm was given to him by a friend whom Police later learnt was his 28-year-old cousin from Bel Air. The area was searched, and one .32 spent shell was recovered.

The cousin subsequently told the Police that the firearm belonged to him, and he was arrested.

The duo was escorted to the Vigilance Police Station along with the firearm, ammunition, and spent shell. The weapon and ammunition were lodged, pending further investigation.

