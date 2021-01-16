Man arrested for gun, matching ammo hidden inside of verandah

An East Coast Demerara (ECD) resident has landed himself in hot water after cops discovered a firearm without serial number and matching rounds inside of a case in his verandah.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), a search was conducted in the home of the Chaeteau Margot, ECD, resident as a result of an intelligence led operation on Friday.

Around 15:45h on the day in question, the policemen swooped down at his residence and conducted the search in the man’s presence. The ranks unearthed a .38 Revolver (without serial number) and matching ammunition when they commenced a search in the man’s verandah.

“ The suspect related to the police that he found the firearm in the St. Cuthbert’s Mission trail. He was told of the offense, cautioned, arrested, and taken to the Cove and John Police Station, ECD, where the firearm was lodged. Investigations are ongoing as he remains in custody.”