Man arrested for performing sexual acts on body of female inside Mortuary

A 50-year-old man was arrested and hauled before the Court for allegedly having sex with the body of a female who had died after exhibiting symptoms of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The dead woman’s body had been stored at the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary after a COVID-19 test was conducted on her body following her death.

Leroy Chacon, an unemployed man of Trainline, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini) was arrested by the cops on Saturday and subsequently charged on Tuesday with “Tresspass With Intent to Commit a Sexual Offence.

He appeared before Magistrate Delon Bess at the Matthew’s Ridge Magistrate’s Court, Region One, to answer to the said charge and plead ‘guilty’.

According to the police, he was remanded and ordered to appear at the same Court once again on September 30,2020, for sentencing.

Chacon was arrested on Saturday around 07:45h after he was allegedly caught in the act of performing an indecent act on the female’s body at the Port Kaituma Hospital Mortuary.

The woman is said to have died on September 21, 2020.