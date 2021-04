One man is now in the lockups after allegedly raping a woman in Region One (Barima-Waini) late Sunday night.

According to a brief statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on the matter, the incident reportedly took place around 22:00h on the day in question and was reported to the cops on Tuesday (yesterday).

A medical examination was conducted on the female and the alleged rapist is in police custody assisting with investigations.