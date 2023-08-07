Man arrested with gun during cocaine haul at Timehri cargo company

Christopher Michael Douglas, 37, of Lot 1070 Providence East Bank Demerara (EBD) and 127 King Edward Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, was arrested on Sunday allegedly with $27 million worth of cocaine, a gun and matching ammunition.

In a statement, the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) said its ranks were conducting a routine operation at a cargo company adjacent to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport Timehri when they intercepted motor car PWW 5561 driven by Douglas.

A subsequent search of the motor car led to the discovery of 23 parcels of cocaine and a 9mm pistol and a magazine with 14 matching rounds.

Douglas was arrested and escorted to CANU’s headquarters along with the narcotic. The cocaine weighed 26.016 kilograms with a street value of approximately $ 27 million. Investigations are ongoing.

“CANU continues to work acidulously with other stakeholders to ensure that narcotics are not transshipped via passenger or cargo through the Cheddi Jagan International Airport and the Eugene F. Correia International Airport,” CANU concluded in the statement.

Like this: Like Loading...