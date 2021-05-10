Man attacked with Guinness bottle, unknown object while attending Bar-B-Que

A 24-year-old man was allegedly injured while he was attending a Bar-B-Que at West Ruimveldt, Georgetown, on Mothers’ Day (yesterday) by two (2) men who are “unknown” to him.

The injured man has been identified as Cassell Nurse of Freeman Street, East La Penitence, Georgetown, and the incident is said to have occurred around 21:15h on Sunday.



According to a police statement, on the date and time in question, Freeman was “pelted” with a Guinness bottle to his chest then lashed to his forehead with an unknown object, which resulted in him sustaining injuries to his left elbow and forehead.

“The victim ran to his motor car and drove to a private hospital in the city where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and sent away. Suspects remain at large.”

Investigations continue.