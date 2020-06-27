Man beaten, robbed of raw gold by employees after failing to pay for job done

-police nab three suspects, gold recovered

One man is now nursing a fractured leg and multiple injuries about his body after three of his employees badly beat him then robbed him of a quantity of raw gold.

The incident took place yesterday around 17:30h at Sandhill/Oku Landing.

According to reports, the 62-year-old employers, Adam Da Silva of Boa Vista, Brazil and Sandhill Landing was attacked by the three men in retaliation of the man failing to pay one of them (suspects) for his services.

The suspects, ages 19, 20 and 23, snatched a quantity of raw gold from him before making good their escape.

However, they were subsequently caught by the police and confessed to the crime. The stolen gold was recovered.

They are presently in police custody assisting with investigations.

Meanwhile, the injured Da Silva is currently at the Bartica Regional Hospital, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) where he is being treated for his wounds.