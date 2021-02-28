Man brutally stabbed with broken glass bottle by teenager

A 24-year-old man is now suffering from a puncture to his left lung and other wounds about his body after he was brutally stabbed with a broken piece of glass bottle by a teenager on Sunday (today)

The badly injured man has been identified as Shafeek Abdool of Non Pariel, East Coast Demerara (ECD) who was stabbed about his body allegedly by an eighteen (18)-year-old.

Reports are that the suspect and Abdool had a misunderstanding when the suspect picked up a glass bottle, broke it and then used a broken piece of the bottle to deal Abdool several stabs about his body

According to a police statement, a bleeding Abdool was subsequently rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he is in a critical condition.

“Medical examination has revealed a puncture to the left lung. The suspect was arrested and escorted to the same medical facility to seek medical attention after crying out for pains about his body. He was seen and examined and deemed clinically okay. “

He is presently in custody at the Vigilance Police Station, ECD, as investigations into the stabbing continue.