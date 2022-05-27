Man busted with 19 grams of Cocaine during Intelligence LED Operation in Charlotte Street

On Thursday, police acting on information received carried out an intelligence led raid in a yard on Charlotte Street Bourda.

This occurred between 12:50hrs and 17:30hrs.

The party of police men observed that a male occupant dropped a whitish substance into a small heap of sand on the ground.

As a result, the ranks searched the heap of sand in the suspect’s presence and found two small ziplock bags. Inside of the transparent bags contained a whitish substance suspected to be cocaine.

The suspect was cautioned, arrested and taken to the Alberttown Police Station with the suspected cocaine. The substance was weighed in his presence and it amounted to 19 grams. The bags were sealed and lodged at the Alberttown Police Station to be presented as evidence in Court.

Investigations continue.