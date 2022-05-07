Man Busted with 30.8 kilograms of cannabis in Taxi

On Saturday, a 23 year old man was caught with 30.8 kilograms (about 69 pounds) of cannabis while travelling in a taxi.

Police headquarters report that at about 12:15hrs, ranks during a roadblock duty in front of the Weldaad Police Station in West Berbice stopped taxi HC 2702.

The 23-year-old unemployed man of New Amsterdam, East Bank Berbice was a passenger in the taxi at the time, and Police conducted a search on him and his bags.

The Police found three ‘market bags’ that belonged to the passenger. Inside the bags were 15 compressed parcels wrapped with clear plastic.

The parcels contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis (marijuana).

The passenger was told of the offence of ‘Possession of Narcotics for the Purpose Trafficking’. He was arrested and cautioned. He also admitted possession of the suspected Cannabis which was weighed in his presence and it amounted to be 30,844 grams (30.84 kg).

The suspected Cannabis was sealed and lodged.

The 23 year old suspect was placed in custody as investigations continue.