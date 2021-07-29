Man caught with cocaine in bottle on Leguan Island

A 56-year-old male is in custody after he was arrested on Wednesday on Leguan Island, Region 3 with 13 grams of cocaine, police said in a news release.

According to the police, on Wednesday, police officers, acting on information, contacted the suspect at his home.

“As a result, the police searched the suspect’s yard and found a transparent glass bottle containing a hard creamish/whitish substance suspected to be cocaine,” police said.

The suspect was cautioned, arrested, and escorted to the Leguan Police Station.

The suspected cocaine was weighed in his presence and it amounted to 13 grams.

Investigation in progress.