Man charged For murder of BK’s Quarries Truck Driver

Michael Sooklall was on Wednesday charged for Murder Contrary to Common Law when he appeared before Magistrate Chrystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court. He was not required to plead.

The 49-year-old man was remanded to prison until 27th of April for disclosure.

Sooklall, who was also an employee of BK Quarries, was arrested by the police and taken in for questioning in relation to the murder of truck driver, Pitamber Sharma. He later confessed to committing the crime.

A post-mortem on Pitamber Sharma died by manual strangulation sometime between March 30 and March 31 at BK’s Quarries, Lower Mazaruni River. It was initially suspected that he drowned but the autopsy proved otherwise.

Sharma had left his Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) home earlier on Wednesday for work duties at the Region Seven location and had arrived there close to 18:00hrs. The following day his body was found around 07:20hrs in the vicinity of his company’s security base.