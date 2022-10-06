Man charged for murder of La Grange woman

30 year old Ryan Johnson was on Thursday charged for murder when he appeared virtually before Magistrate Faith McGusty at Wales Magistrate Court, West Bank Demerara.

Johnson of Canal #2 Polder, West Bank Demerara was charged with the Offense of Murder, Contrary to Common Law, committed on Nirmala Sukhai called ‘Shorty’.

He was not required to plea, and was remanded to prison until 2022-10-27.

Nirmala Sukhai, a 33 year-old female labourer was murdered sometime between 29th September, 2022 and 30th September, 2022 in her Lot 35 Factory Dam, La Grange, West Bank Demerara home.

Enquiries disclosed that Nirmala resided alone in the flat, two-bedroom concrete house.

On Friday 30th September, 2022 at about 16:00 hrs, Nirmala’s body was discovered by her 54-year-old mother Savitri when she made a visit to her daughter’s home.

The woman discovered her daughter’s lifeless body in the house, lying face down on her bed. A report was then made at La Grange Police Station and a probe was launched by the Police. Several persons were questioned.

The body was escorted to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where Nirmala was pronounced dead on arrival. It was then escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home.