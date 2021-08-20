Man charged for rape and robbing Berbice elderly woman

Brian Luke appeared before Magistrate Singh and was charged at the Reliance Magistrate’s Court on Thursday after he raped and robbed an elderly woman of $200,000 at a location in Region Six (East Berbice- Corentyne) last Monday. According to reports, Luke was arrested at his home where some of the cash was recovered. Further, the 47-year-old man of Albion High Reef Corentyne, Berbice was not required to plea to the offence of Rape and had bail refused. His next court appearance is at the Albion Magistrate’s Court on September 14.

