Man chopped to death in mining camp at Sulphur Rose Backdam, brother hospitalized attempting to intervene

32-year-old Raphael Cadogan, a mechanic from Tucville, Georgetown tragically lost his life following a brutal chopping incident in Region Seven (7). The deceased’s 25-year-old brother, Clive Anthony Cadogan, a welder from Lot 171 Middle Street, Silvertown, Linden survived the murder attempt.

The act was committed by a 31-year-old ‘pitman’ on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 6:30 hrs at Sulphur Rose Backdam, Cuyuni River.

A party of police visited the scene at about 20:00 hrs on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.

Investigations so far reveal that the two brothers and the suspect were all employed by Hopkinson Mining and worked on an operation in the aforementioned backdam.

Clive Cadogan, the suspect, and other employees were watching a football game at a shop on Monday, December 5, 2022, when an argument erupted, resulting in a fight between the suspect and Clive over the suspect’s girlfriend. The girlfriend broke up the fight, and Clive returned to the camp and went to bed.

Clive was awakened the next morning around 6:00 hrs by the suspect shaking his bed. The suspect then proceeded to chop him in the back of the neck with a cutlass. Clive’s brother (the deceased), who was in the same camp, intervened, and the suspect dealt him one chop to the right shoulder before fleeing. Clive and the deceased were then rushed to the Aroura compound for medical attention, but Raphael succumbed upon arrival.

Shortly after, Clive Cadogan and his brother’s body were escorted to Bartica Hospital, where Clive was admitted and his brother was pronounced dead.

The body of the deceased was examined, and a gaping wound on his right shoulder and above his armpit was observed. The body was escorted to the Memorial Funeral Home, where it awaits a PME.

The suspect was apprehended and is currently in police custody. The cutlass used was discovered at the scene of the crime, and the scene was photographed and processed by investigators.

Statements from eyewitnesses were also obtained.

The investigation is ongoing.